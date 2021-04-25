F9 Promo Image : Universal Pictures

Fans of the Fast and Furious on “Fast Fridays” can watch all eight films leading up to the summer release of F9 for free!



Starting Friday, April 30, 2021, and every subsequent until June 18, theaters will show the Fast and Furious movies in chronological order. Movie chains like AMC, Regal, and Cinemark are participating along with 500 theaters across the country. Here are the roll-out dates for each film:

Friday, April 30 – The Fast and the Furious

Friday, May 7 - 2 Fast 2 Furious

Friday, May 14 – The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Friday, May 21 – Fast & Furious

Friday, May 28 – Fast Five

Friday, June 4 – Fast & Furious 6

Friday, June 11 – Furious 7

Friday, June 18 – The Fate of the Furious

Friday, June 25 - F9

Jim Orr, Universal Studios President of Domestic Theater Distribution, knew this would be a great way for lovers of the series to reminisce about their favorite moments while hopefully gaining new fans. In EW, he says, “The Fast films are all about family, and Universal wanted to find a way to thank our huge family of Fast fans around the country for their passion and loyalty over the past 20 years.”

Orr also acknowledges that this is the best way to bring moviegoers back to the theater in a post-vaccinated America. “We’re grateful to our theater partners for their help in making this screening series possible, and we are delighted to welcome audiences back to theaters to experience the wild Fast ride all over again. And we cannot wait to blow everyone’s minds with the release of F9 on June 25.”

Overall, the Fast and Furious series is about illegal drag racing, money heist, and espionage. The first film saw instant financial success and turned Paul Walker, Vin Diesel, and Michelle Rodriguez into movie stars overnight. Each movie gets crazier, and the stakes get higher. Characters have died and come back to life and disappeared and reappeared. It’s one of the most bonkers set of films in existence and a super fun time at the movies.

For free tickets, visit FastFridayScreenings.com. It’s first-come, first-serve, so get your tickets fast!

