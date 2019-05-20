Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) in the Game of Thrones series finale.
Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) in the Game of Thrones series finale.
Photo: Helen Sloan (HBO)

Today we’ve spent a lot of time talking and thinking about Game of Thrones’ final season, especially last night’s finale. But it was a long road to get to the “winner,” and if you’re feeling a little let down by how it all ended, why not take a lightning-fast (but no less nostalgic) cruise through the show’s 73 episodes, one second at a time?

This viral video, set to the iconic Game of Thrones theme music, may have just a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it segment from each installment, but there are still plenty of evocative moments represented. Wildfire! Joffrey dying! Jon Snow dying...and then un-dying! The moon door! Dragons and dire wolves! Swords galore! It obviously ends with a Big Thing That Happened on “The Iron Throne,” so if you’ve not seen the swan song yet...

Illustration for article titled All 73 Episodes of Game of Thrones Come Together in This 73-Second Fan Video

Could have used a little more Sansa, especially considering all she’d accomplished by the end of the series, but still, it’s a pretty fun sprint down memory lane. Did your favorite Game of Thrones moment make it into this edit?

