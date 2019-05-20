Photo: Helen Sloan (HBO)

Today we’ve spent a lot of time talking and thinking about Game of Thrones’ final season, especially last night’s finale. But it was a long road to get to the “winner,” and if you’re feeling a little let down by how it all ended, why not take a lightning-fast (but no less nostalgic) cruise through the show’s 73 episodes, one second at a time?



This viral video, set to the iconic Game of Thrones theme music, may have just a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it segment from each installment, but there are still plenty of evocative moments represented. Wildfire! Joffrey dying! Jon Snow dying...and then un-dying! The moon door! Dragons and dire wolves! Swords galore! It obviously ends with a Big Thing That Happened on “The Iron Throne,” so if you’ve not seen the swan song yet...

Could have used a little more Sansa, especially considering all she’d accomplished by the end of the series, but still, it’s a pretty fun sprint down memory lane. Did your favorite Game of Thrones moment make it into this edit?

