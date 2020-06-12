Alien's Sigourney Weaver Doesn't Expect More Ripley in the Future

Alien’s future seems increasingly in flux. Image : Fox/Disney

Don’t expect a lot of similarities to the Stephen King classic in the new Children of the Corn. Marissa Tomei teases Aunt May’s continuing activism in Spider-Man 3. Get a look at BMO’s space-bound antics in Adventure Time: Distant Lands. Plus, Junkie XL joins Godzilla vs. Kong, and Agents of SHIELD teases a dark fate for a familiar face. Spoilers, away!

Children of the Corn

Variety reports Kurt Wimmer’s Children of the Corn remake shot discretely in quarantine stars Elena Kampouris, Kate Moyer, Callan Mulvey and Bruce Spence. Admittedly having “almost nothing to do” with King’s story or the 1984 film , the remake concerns “the events leading up to, and including, the massacre of the adults of a small town in Nebraska by their children, after the adults’ irresponsibility ruins the crop and the children’s future.” According to producer Lucas Foster, he and director Wimmer “went back to the story and free-associated from there.”

Alien 6

In conversation with Empire, Sigourney Weaver revealed she’s read a 50-page treatment for a sixth mainline Alien film written by Walter Hill, and Ripley is seemingly uninvolved.

I don’t know. Ridley has gone in a different direction. Maybe Ripley has done her bit. She deserves a rest.

Run, Rabbit, Run

Elisabeth Moss will star in and produce Run, Rabbit, Run a new horror-thriller film from director Daina Reid. According to Deadline, this “modern-day ghost story” follows “Sarah, a fertility doctor, with a firm understanding of the cycle of life. When she is forced to make sense of the increasingly strange behavior of her young daughter Mia, she must challenge her own beliefs and confront a ghost from her past.”

Youth

THR reports Pierce Brosnan has signed on to star in a film adaptation of Brett Marty’s short story, Youth, directed by the writer himself. The story follows Joel (Brosnan), a retiring ad-tech engineer who undergoes an age-reversal procedure that instead causes his aging process to begin “accelerating rapidly. Trapped in a decaying body, and watching his 45-year marriage disintegrate, Joel becomes desperate enough to force another, more dangerous procedure. Uncovering the dark origins of the technology along the way, Joel must somehow stay alive long enough to reveal to the world what is happening, before it is too late.”

Godzilla vs. Kong

According to Film Music Reporter, Junkie XL has signed on to score Godzilla vs Kong.

Spider-Man 3

In conversation with Screen Rant, Marissa Tomei hinted Aunt May will continue her work as a community organizer in Spider-Man 3.

Well, I’ve had her - [director] Jon Watts and I always talked about her being a community organizer. And hopefully that track will expand and be part of this one, as well.

Paddington 3

Paul King confirmed he will not be directing Paddington 3 in a recent interview with Empire.

At some point, you just have to stop. It might be time for somebody else to do a twist on it. I’m trying not to do a third bear movie, which is a huge, huge mistake.

The Craft

Producer Doug Wick stated he’s “happy with” what director Zoe Lister-Jones is doing with The Craft reboot in a new interview with Comic Book.

We talked to so many people and we found a really talented female writer/director [Zoe Lister-Jones] and we’re happy with what she’s doing, so we’ll see.

Breeder

A biohacking company feeds on the young to keep their elderly customers youthful (something must be in the air) in the trailer for Jens Dahl’s Breeder.

Evil

In an article discussing the difficulties of writing scripts amidst a global pandemic, THR has revealed the second season premiere of Evil will include “a storyline devoted to the ‘God helmet’ and its virtual-reality-meets-peyote-style impact.” According to showrunner Robert King, “It’s a plot perfectly suited for a post-pandemic world, because it relies heavily on visual effects. You have to look at scope in a different way.”

Adventure Time: Distant Lands

The first four minutes of BMO’s solo movie is now available to watch .

Agents of SHIELD

Finally, things look grim for Agent Sousa in the trailer for “Out of the Past”m next week’s episode of Agents of SHIELD.

