Image: How to Talk to Girls at Parties (A24)

The latest trailer for John Cameron Mitchell’s adaptation of the Neil Gaiman short story leans a little more into the alien weirdness the first trailer touched on—but it also shows us just how much is being added to the movie beyond the original tale.



That’s not too surprising given that Gaiman’s 2006 story is very short and laser focused on what is the first half of the trailer: a group of teenage boys attending a glitzy party at the height Britain’s punk-rock movement looking to get laid, only to find the girls at the titular party to be a bit stranger than they’d expected.

That’s pretty much where the original short story ended, but the film gets more involved than that, tying together one of the boys, Enn (Alex Sharp) with one of the alien visitors Zan (Elle Fanning), in a punk-inspired rebellion against the visiting alien society’s status quo. It’s a pretty big departure from the premise of the original story, but it’s not every day you get to see Nicole Kidman dressed up in a very Bowie-in-Labyrinth getup pretending to be a punk rocker, is it?

How to Talk to Girls at Parties still doesn’t have a US release date, but is expected to hit limited release May 11.