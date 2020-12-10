Alien Is Coming to TV...and Earth

FX’s John Landgraf announces the Alien series. Screenshot : Disney

The rumors are true: Alien is coming to TV.



Shortly before all the Star Wars news overtook today’s Disney newsapalooza came the announcement that FX is working with Noah Hawley (Fargo, Legion) to create a series based on Ridley Scott’s blockbuster sci-fi horror franchise.

Advertisement

The big news, besides the fact that this is even happening, is that the series will be set “not too far in the future here on Earth.”

Advertisement

What that means for the story, we can only guess, considering a lot of energy in the series, which began with Scott’s 1979 classic Alien and most recently saw 2017's Alien: Covenant on the big screen, is put toward containing the alien and not letting it get to Earth. But we’re eager to see where FX and Hawley go with this one.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.