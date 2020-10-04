Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Movies

Alicia Vikander Is Hoping to Begin to Think About Making a New Tomb Raider Next Year

juliemuncy
Julie Muncy
Filed to:Tomb Raider
Tomb RaiderTomb Raider 2Alicia VikanderBen WheatleyWarner Bros.
Save
Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft walking across an airplane, always a good move.
Image: Warner Bros.
Image: Warner Bros.

In 2018, Alicia Vikander took a turn as Lara Croft, the explorin’, double-gun shootin’ video game protagonist turned movie heroine. After that, a sequel was announced, but with the pandemic messing up plans for everything, it’s not been clear if or when it would proceed.

Recently, Vikander appeared on Good Morning America to discuss her upcoming Amazon film, The Glorias, and in doing so she shared a bit of information about the status of the upcoming Tomb Raider film.

“The plan was for us to start making one this year, of course due to the [pandemic] situation, that’s now very different,” Vikander said, as transcribed by Entertainment Weekly. “We’re still in discussions about it, so I hope we can probably get to it next year.”

The number of qualifiers in that sentence are truly impressive, but the honesty is appreciated. It might happen, maybe, perhaps. It’ll be interesting to see how it shakes out if it does: the original film was a bit middling, but there’s potential there, and with director Ben Wheatley taking over from original director Roar Uthaug, it seems like it’ll be a somewhat different approach.

Tomb Raider 2 or whatever they call it was originally slated for March 19, 2021, but currently has no firm release date.

Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

