Cher Horowitz? More like Shark Gore-owitz. (I’m assuming you all already noped out after the header image, I’m playing for an audience of one here.)

Saban Films has secured the US rights to The Requin written and directed by Le-Van Kiet, and starring Alicia Silverstone and James Tupper (who was in Big Little Lies but who I apparently only know from the episode of How I Met Your Mother where Barney keeps playing “You Give Love a Bad Name”). The Requin (fancy French talk for “shark”) follows a couple on a trip to Vietnam who end up at sea when a tropical storm sweeps away their villa. While the husband (Tupper) is injured, Silverstone as the wife has to fight the elements and stave off big-ass sharks.

This concept makes way more sense to me than Open Water because Open Water hinged upon the idea that we should go in the ocean ever. The ocean does not want us there; that’s why it has pointy murder fish in it. So being swept out to sea, resort and all, is something I can more easily grasp.

The Requin was shot at Universal Studios where they were presumably interrupted by T.S. Quint proposing to Brandi Svenning when the shark popped up out of the water.

