Alex Kurtzman Hopes Strange New Worlds Is Star Trek's Return to Episodic Storytelling

Stakeland’s Ji m Mickle will bring From a Buick 8 to the big screen. Annabelle Wallis is full of praise for James Wan’s giallo homage Malignant. Lucifer teases what’s to come in its new season. Plus, behind the scenes on Jurassic World: Dominion, and what’s to come on Lovecraft Country. Spoilers, engage!



Illustration : Jim Cooke

From a Buick 8

Appearing as a guest on the Stephen King-themed podcast, The Kingcast, producer Thomas Jane revealed Jim Mickle (Stakeland) has been hired to direct From a Buick 8 for his new production company, Renegade Entertainment.

Do you guys know Jim Mickle? He’s pretty fucking good. We’ve signed Jim Mickle on. It is [exciting], and we’ve got a couple of fantastic writers that Jim has worked with in the past, and here”s the funny part. Everybody was so excited and we had meetings all around town, but if you’ll recall, From a Buick 8 is essentially about a platoon of state troopers in Pennsylvania, right. When the pandemic hit and then the craziness with the riots and all that and the anti-police stuff hit, we were like, ‘Okay, maybe it’s not the best time to pitch a story about a platoon of Pennsylvania state troopers.’

Little Fish

In a recent interview with Discussing Film, The Batman writer Mattson Tomlin revealed he has a new sci-fi/pandemic/romance movie coming out later this year called Little Fish.

I have another movie that’s coming out later this year. It’s called Little Fish. It stars Jack O’Connell and Olivia Cooke. It’s completely different from Project Power. It’s a love story set during a pandemic and we shot this movie a year ago. It’s all about a pandemic where people are spontaneously losing their memories and it just completely devastates the world in a way that felt really sci-fi 8 months ago. Now I think it will hit very close to home. So I’m really looking forward to the movie coming out in the fall and making a lot of people cry.

Malignant

Annabelle Wallis praised James Wan’s upcoming giallo homage, Malignant, as “very brave, ” “genre-bending, ” and “original” in a recent interview with THR.

I think we have something very special. I think it’s genre-bending. I think it’s so brave. It’s so original. I just haven’t read anything like it. And you know, again, I’m at a place in my life and my career where it’s time to be brave. It’s time to push. And James Wan, we worked together on Annabelle, which was the first time I ever came to America. And then, he watched The Loudest Voice, and he said he loved my work. So, he was like, “I wrote this part for you, Annabelle. Let’s collaborate.” I think I’ve found in him such a wonderful collaborator, and I know that we will continue working together for years to come. He’s kind, and he’s so good at what he does. And I think it’s really going to be something that audiences are pretty wowed by because it’s a real passion project for him. So, I’m very excited. Yeah, let’s see! That’s what good art and good cinema is. You kind of throw it out there, and then you don’t know how people are going to react. That’s the exciting thing, you know.

Spawn

In a recent interview with Yahoo, Jamie Foxx stated the popularity of Black Panther opened the door for Todd McFarlane’s Spawn reboot.

I surprised Todd McFarlane. I said, ‘Bro, I know that one day you will do this movie, and I hope you will keep me in mind.’ What Black Panther did was let us know that it’s so necessary, and it’s the time. And Spawn is just an interesting character in itself. The heads that are being put together to bring you something special – look out.

Tusk 2

Kevin Smith revealed his plans for a Tusk sequel during a recent Twitch session. Fast-forward two minutes into the video below to hear for yourself.

I’m shocked we got away with Tusk one but I’ll be honest with you, I do have a story for Tusk 2. The great Michael Parks, who played Howard Howe, the guy who turns Wallace into a Walrus, sadly passed away a couple of years ago. Amazing actor that I got to work with twice. But, in the ending of Tusk, if I wanted to be a commercial filmmaker which apparently I’ve never wanted to be, I would have ended the film when Guy La Pointe comes in and raises his shotgun and you’d just hear the walrus [scream] and we cut to black. There’s a version of Tusk 2 that you do where… you cut to the present, and somebody else gets sucked into the spider’s web. The house, you hear stories, and when you get to the house, the new Howard Howe is Wallace, who has gotten out of the walrus trappings and stuff and is obviously disturbed by his entire ordeal and is now doing it to others. So there’s a way to do Tusk 2 where Justin becomes Michael Parks’s character. Wallace becomes, sort of, the new Howard Howe. So yea, that’s possible. Tusk 2 is possible. Obviously I’ve thought about it.

Jurassic World: Dominion

The New York Times released three behind-the-scenes images from Jurassic World: Dominion in a recent article discussing the production’s bold plan to resume filming during a global pandemic.

Photo : Universal

Photo : Universal

Photo : Universal

Evil Eye

/Film has our first look at Sunita Mani and Sarita Choudhury in Evil Eye, a reincarnation-themed horror film coming to Amazon this October as part of its Welcome to the Blumhouse series.

Photo : Amazon

Mulan

Although the new Bill & Ted music video stole some of its thunder, Christina Aguilera released a music video for her song from the live-action Mulan remake, “Loyal Brave True. ”

No Escape

Vertical Entertainment has also released a new trailer for their escape room-themed horror movie, No Escape. If 2019's Escape Room put a Saw-inspired spin on the popular party game, this one adds Hostel to the concoction.

Scare Me

During a power outage, two horror fans try to scare each other to death in the trailer for Shudder’s latest, Scare Me.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

In conversation with Deadline, Alex Kurtzman confirmed Strange New Worlds will see a return to episodic storytelling in the Star Trek franchise.

I think Strange New Worlds, under the guidance of Henry Myers and Akiva Goldsman, is going to be a return, in a way, to TOS. We’re going to do stand-alone episodes. There will be emotional serialization. There will be two-parters. There will be larger plot arcs, but it really is back to the model of alien of the week, planet of the week, challenge on the ship of the week with these characters pre-Kirk’s Enterprise.

Lucifer

Spoiler TV has released “out of context image” collages revealing cryptic spoilers for the first six episodes of Lucifer’s fifth season. Click through to have a look.



Lovecraft Country

Finally, our heroes arrive to Ardham Lodge in the trailer for “Whitey’s On the Moon, ” next week’s episode, and beyond.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.