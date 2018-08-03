Photo: NBC, A24

The director of Ex Machina and Annihilation has a new sci-fi project, and it’s coming to FX with a little help from his friends.

Deadline reports the network just picked up an eight-episode limited series called Devs, directed by Alex Garland, about “a young computer engineer [who] investigates the secretive development division of her employer, a cutting-edge tech company based in San Francisco, which she believes is behind the disappearance of her boyfriend.”

That lead engineer will be played by Ex Machina star Sonoya Mizuno (she of the amazing, Oscar Isaac dance sequence) who also had a very interesting role in Garland’s other film, Annihilation. Parks and Recreation alum Nick Offerman is the CEO of the company, and other actors include Cailee Spaeny (Pacific Rim: Uprising), Alison Pill (Scott Pilgrim) and Zach Grenier (Deadwood). It’ll air in 2019.

“After reading all eight scripts and hearing Alex’s brilliant vision and commitment to direct all of the episodes, it was an easy decision to order Devs to series.” John Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions, said at the Television Critics Association event in Los Angeles. “Alex is a visionary artist who with his partners has put together a stellar cast.”

FX also announced it’ll be remaking Shogun, the famous ‘80s mini-series based on the James Clavell novel. The 10-episode limited series is described as the network’s “largest international scale production to date.” Tim Van Patten (The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire) is among the show’s executive producers and will also direct multiple episodes.