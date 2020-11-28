From Garland’s horror classic, 28 Days Later . Image : Fox Searchlight

Sound familiar?

As reported by Empire, Alex Garland is now working on another feature film. “I wrote a low-budget horror film, set in the UK,” he told the magazine. He plans to shoot it next year, if the world works out for him to do so. “I don’t know if it’s unrealistic or not. Always at this particular moment, a film always feels unrealistic, but then somehow it works out.”

Advertisement

This wasn’t Garland’s first idea for a Devs followup. In the early part of 2020, Garland was working on another TV show, this one about protests and contemporary dissent, which he was hoping to shoot with some of his cast from Devs. But it didn’t quite work out, and not for the obvious reason.

“At some point with civil disobedience, you have to start smashing stuff up. So I was writing about the need to smash stuff up,” he told Empire. But, in the course of 2020, with the protests and unrest following the murder of George Floyd, stuff, indeed, got smashed up. So he found that he had little left to critique—that reality was doing the thing his writing would have encouraged it to do already.

Advertisement

“I thought, ‘So now what I’m writing is pointless.’ In a good way. I almost felt glad, weirdly,” Garland said.

G/O Media may get a commission Your First Bag Free + up to $55 off Gift Subscriptions

It sounds like it was for the best that it didn’t work out. And now horror beckons Garland, and he returns to it happily.



For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.