We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
MoviesHorror

Alex Garland's Next Project Is a Low-Budget Horror Film Set in the United Kingdom

juliemuncy
Julie Muncy
Filed to:Alex Garland
Alex GarlandDevsProtestsHorrorUnited Kingdom
Save
From Garland’s horror classic, 28 Days Later.
From Garland’s horror classic, 28 Days Later.
Image: Fox Searchlight

Sound familiar?

As reported by Empire, Alex Garland is now working on another feature film. “I wrote a low-budget horror film, set in the UK,” he told the magazine. He plans to shoot it next year, if the world works out for him to do so. “I don’t know if it’s unrealistic or not. Always at this particular moment, a film always feels unrealistic, but then somehow it works out.”

Advertisement

This wasn’t Garland’s first idea for a Devs followup. In the early part of 2020, Garland was working on another TV show, this one about protests and contemporary dissent, which he was hoping to shoot with some of his cast from Devs. But it didn’t quite work out, and not for the obvious reason.

“At some point with civil disobedience, you have to start smashing stuff up. So I was writing about the need to smash stuff up,” he told Empire. But, in the course of 2020, with the protests and unrest following the murder of George Floyd, stuff, indeed, got smashed up. So he found that he had little left to critique—that reality was doing the thing his writing would have encouraged it to do already.

Advertisement

“I thought, ‘So now what I’m writing is pointless.’ In a good way. I almost felt glad, weirdly,” Garland said.

G/O Media may get a commission
TCL 65" Android 4K TV
TCL 65" Android 4K TV

It sounds like it was for the best that it didn’t work out. And now horror beckons Garland, and he returns to it happily. 

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

You Need to Opt Out of Amazon Sidewalk

Microsoft's Creepy New 'Productivity Score' Gamifies Workplace Surveillance

How to Make the Most of the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max Cameras

Joss Whedon Has Already Departed His New HBO Show

DISCUSSION