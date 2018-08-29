Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty)

As we’ve noted, the cinematic lifetime of various interpretations of Batman’s dad in live-action have been short. But even before that, Alec Baldwin’s time as Thomas Wayne has suddenly become even shorter—he’s just confirmed he’s quit Joker, mere days after being reported as signing on for the film.



Monday evening brought us the news that Baldwin had signed on to Todd Phillips’ Joaquin Phoenix-starring origin movie Joker as Thomas Wayne, wealthy businessman and husband of Martha Wayne, best-known for...well, being shot and serving as the catalyst that turns Bruce Wayne into the Dark Knight.

Advertisement

The original report, from the Hollywood Reporter, alleged that Baldwin’s version of the character would be an ‘80s mogul in the vein of everyone’s favorite villain inspiration du jour, Donald Trump. Baldwin (who is the go-to Trump portrayer on Saturday Night Live) took to Twitter earlier today to vehemently deny that characterization:

But now it seems he’s gone a step further. Speaking to USA Today, the actor offered a terse statement confirming he was leaving the film altogether, citing scheduling issues.

I’m no longer doing that movie. I’m sure there are 25 guys who can play that part.

Advertisement

The search for a new Thomas Wayne is on, it seems. Joker is still currently expected to release on October 4, 2019.