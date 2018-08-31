Photo: Scott Barbour / Stringer (Getty Images), Image: Richard Case, John Nyberg, Daniel Vozzo, and John Workman (DC Comics)

DC Entertainment has been slowly bringing together its weird and wonderful leads for its DC Universe streaming show based on the Doom Patrol comics—and now they have a villain to fight, in the form of Alan Tudyk.



Deadline reports that Tudyk has joined the cast of Doom Patrol as the series’ primary antagonist. In the comics, Mr. Nobody—formerly the mysterious Eric Morden—was a villain who was experimented on and driven insane, gaining the ability to drain other people of their sanity in the process. A repeat foe for the earliest days of the Doom Patrol, Mr. Nobody went on to form the Brotherhood of Dada, a bizarre supervillain team dedicated to championing the absurd.

Little else is known about Tudyk’s version of the character, but a description provided to Deadline indicates a pretty similar origin story:

After exposure to unknown experiments by ex-Nazis in post-war Paraguay, the man formerly known as Eric Morden emerges as a living shadow able to drain the sanity of others as the enigmatic, and totally insane, Mr. Nobody.

Tudyk joins Brendan Fraser (playing Robotman), April Bowlby (Elasti-Woman), Diane Guerrero (Crazy Jane), and Jovian Wade (Cyborg) in the series, which is still looking to cast a few key characters.

