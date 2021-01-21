Don’t expect any blithe commentary on Cassian’s escapades quite yet...well, out of Alan Tudyk’s mouth, at least. Image : Lucasfilm

When it was announced that Diego Luna’s Rogue One r ebel s py was getting his own streaming show, everyone naturally assumed that his gloomy ex-Imperial droid pal K-2SO would be along for the ride. But it turns out that we won’t be seeing Alan Tudyk’s robotic role in the show—or at least, not in its first season.



Andor entered production late last year, bringing Luna back into the galaxy, far, far away for a show exploring Cassian Andor’s past before he helped Jyn Erso steal the Death Star plans. But Tudyk—who voiced and physically embodied the lanky re-programmed security droid in Rogue One—is not among the fellow Star Wars stars joining Luna back in the show yet, recently confirming to Collider that he won’t appear in the show. But he is open to inevitably returning to the world of Star Wars.

“They’re shooting it right now, I’m not in it,” Tudyk told the site. “But, if it stays on the air, stories keep getting told, I’ll end up in there.”

We’ve reached out to Lucasfilm to clarify Tudyk’s comments, and will update this post if we hear back.

While most people had just sort of assumed that K-2SO would be along for the ride, Tudyk’s never been officially connected with Andor since its announcement—despite oddly appearing alongside Luna for early press events around the show, like at D23 in 2019. So while it’s weird, it’s not too surprising that Cassian’s story isn’t getting a round to exploring how they met just yet—that’s even a story we’ve already gotten already, in the form of a Rogue One tie-in comic from Marvel. It was clear even in the original movie that there was much more to be seen of Cassian’s rebel career anyway—a career that’s longer than his unlikely partnership with K2.

Andor’s first season is currently expected to hit Disney+ some time in 2022.

