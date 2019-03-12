Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Aladdin

Depending on how you feel about the CG trickery used to bring us Will Smith’s take on the iconic character, you may still be wary. But finally, they showed us some of the songs in this movie!



Disney’s just dropped the new Aladdin trailer, and it really gives our first properly good look at the movie, instead of just awkward teasing. Try not to be surprised though, because after all, this a Disney remake: it just looks like the Aladdin you’ve known and loved for years, but not animated.

At least thanks to that we get to hear a few snippets from the best songs in the original film—“Friend Like Me” and “A Whole New World”—in the process, and they’re not half bad!

Aladdin’s magic carpet rides into theaters May 24 with Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, and Marwan Kenzari.

