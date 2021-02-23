A crop of “There Aren’t Many Jedi Left” by Mark Englert. Image : Mark Englert/Bottleneck

Star Wars fans will never forget the first time they watched chapter 13 of The Mandalorian, “The Jedi.” In that episode, one of the greatest character in franchise history, Ahsoka Tano, finally made the jump from animation to live-action, a space she’s sure to grow in even more with a new show on the horizon.

In the episode Ahsoka met the Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin, the young Jedi Grogu, and inquired about the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn. It was a momentous occasion for the former apprentice of Anakin Skywalker, and now artist Mark Englert has put all of that together into one beautiful image.

“There Aren’t Many Jedi Left” is the latest Star Wars poster by the artist and it’ll be available through the Bottleneck Gallery beginning Wednesday, February 24. It comes in two versions: a timed glow in the dark edition, and a variant black and white edition. The variant will be randomly inserted into orders of the timed edition. Here’s a better look at the image.

“There Aren’t Many Jedi Left” Image : Mark Englert/Bottleneck

There are so many details too. You get not just just the main characters but the entrance to Calodan in the back, the Razor Crest, and surely more. Englert takes a little liberty with the geography but hey, it works.

And, yes, the poster is glow in the dark. So while it’ll look like the above in the light, turn off the lights and you get this.



The glow in the dark element. Image : Mark Englert/Bottleneck

Yup. It’s Ashoka showing down with Magistrate Elsbeth, who ultimately loses to Ahsoka. That image is also what the variant looks like.

The variant edition. This is not for sale but will be inserted randomly into orders. Image : Mark Englert/Bottleneck

This 12 x 36 inch screen print will be available beginning at noon EST on Wednesday, February 24, through 11:59 p.m. EST on Sunday February 28. It’ll cost $50 and Bottleneck will print as many as are sold. It’ll be available on the official site.



Here’s a GIF of what the regular looks like in both forms.

Gif : Mark Englert/Bottleneck

