Ahmed Best Is Hosting a Star Wars Game Show on Disney+

Did you ever watch kids’ game shows like Double Dare, Guts, or Legends of the Hidden Temple and think “That...but Star Wars?” If so, your prayers have been answered. That show now exists.

It’s called Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge and it will launch on Disney+ in 2020. Hosted by Jar Jar Binks himself, Ahmed Best, the show will “test young contestants’ abilities in the core Jedi principles of strength, knowledge, and bravery as they face thrilling and fun obstacles in an attempt to achieve the rank of Jedi Knight,” according to the official Star Wars site.

What does that mean exactly? We don’t know. But it sounds very much like the shows mentioned above—those classic 1980s and ‘90s Nickelodeon game shows where kids had to be smart, fast, and resourceful to answer questions, complete challenges, and run through elaborate, sometimes gross, obstacle courses.

“This is definitely a kids game show like no other,” Lucasfilm’s senior director of Online Content & Programming, Mickey Capoferri, said in a press release. “The various challenges will test a Padawan’s connection to the Force in three locations—a forest planet, onboard a Jedi star cruiser, and inside a Jedi temple—immersing them and the audience in a fun, humorous, and exciting competition.”

Best (who’ll be appearing as himself, not Jar Jar) will be hosting with “a hilarious humanoid droid companion” voiced by Veep’s Mary Holland.

No word on when Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge will debut besides 2020, but it seems like it could be the next Star Wars show on the service. I’m just mad I’m almost 40 and likely too old to be part of the competition.

