Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Netflix (YouTube)

Forget Sabrina the demonic teenage witch, this year’s most killer holiday star is an adorable red panda with a penchant for heavy metal.

Netflix has announced that Aggretsuko is debuting its own holiday special later this month. Starring Retsuko and all of her office friends, Aggretsuko: We Wish You a Metal Christmas comes in advance of season two, which isn’t set to be released until 2019. Oh, and the teaser features a performance from Rancid’s Tim Timebomb, in case you needed another reason to love this series.

The last season of Aggretsuko ended with Retsuko finally revealing her love of karaoke death metal to the “Out-of-Pocket-Prince,” her disorganized and rather aloof boyfriend with whom she was infatuated for a good portion of the season.

Advertisement

It’s unclear what’s in store for the two of them. But according to the plot description for the holiday special, Retsuko has turned her Christmastime attention to a very familiar hobby: “While Retsuko desperately makes plans for Christmas Eve, her new obsession with seeking validation through social media spirals out of control.”

Aggretsuko: We Wish You a Metal Christmas releases on Netflix on December 20.