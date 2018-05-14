Image: ABC/Marvel Studios

Good news, Agents. SHIELD lives to fight another day.



After an agonizing wait for fans, Marvel and ABC have finally officially confirmed that Agents of SHIELD will return for a sixth season, “continuing the adventures of your favorite agents.” No mention was made of this being a final season in the announcement, so for now at least, the future of Coulson and the Crew seems to be in safe hands.

That is, unless a certain big villain in the MCU has anything to say about it. SHIELD has been on a role in its past few seasons, but the fifth—due to end this week—has been barrelling towards a conclusion that could seemingly take the show into a head-on collision the the climax of Avengers: Infinity War. Now that we know a sixth season is on the way, if that ends up being the case, Agents of SHIELD will have some incredibly fascinating material to deal with as it continues.



We’ll bring you more on SHIELD’s sixth season as we learn it.