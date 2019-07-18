Image: ABC

This time it’s official. Agents of SHIELD, Marvel’s one-time flagship series for the unification of its TV and movie brands, is heading toward a close. Currently in its sixth season, the show will end after the upcoming seventh.

The show, starring Clark Gregg as Agent Coulson, a character who first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the big screen, alongside actors including Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennett, Elizabeth Henstridge, survived numerous rumors of cancellation and several serious transformations, from the upheaval of the HYDRA reveal post-Captain America: The Winter Soldier to later time travel shenanigans and even the apparent (second) death of its star, Agent Coulson himself.

The news of the show’s end was announced today via Deadline, ahead of a San Diego Comic-Con panel featuring the show’s cast and crew planned for this afternoon.

“When you know what you’re doing, you can take greater risks, of life and death,” Marvel’s Jeph Loeb said of the show’s end. “Those kinds of decisions suddenly now are real on the table because you’re not playing how do we undo this when we get to the next season. You’re playing that this is going to be the end of the story.”

Meanwhile, Clark Gregg expressed his admiration and gratitude for the show’s fanbase.

We’ll have more on the Agents of SHIELD news later today, as the show descends upon San Diego Comic-Con later this afternoon.

