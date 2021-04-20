Screenshot : Cartoon Network/HBO Max

It’s a new Adventure Time trailer, come on and grab your friends, and we’ll go to HBO Max’s Distant Lands—specifically, “Together Again,” the third special in the four-part series which brings back the stars of the original show.



The trailer is short, but it’s incredibly sweet to see Finn and Jake back together. Plus, it does look like “Together Again” will live up to its own hype of being the duo’s “biggest adventure ever”:

Here’s the official synopsis: “After a break from adventuring, a series of mysterious events leads Finn and Jake farther from home than they have ever traveled before. When they find themselves face to face with a monstrous evil, Finn and Jake must unite for the adventure of their lifetimes!”

I would think that this takes place after the events of the Adventure Time TV series finale “Come Away With Me, ” where Simon was finally freed from the ice crown’s curse, but that very much seems to be classic Ice King flying around because he’s wearing the crown. (The finale ended with Ice King’s former penguin minion Gunther putting on the crown, which gets absorbed into his head and transforms him into Ice Thing.) So maybe that’s part of a flashback? Either way, “Together Again” definitely takes place before “Obsidian, ” which features a guest spot by a clearly older Finn sporting a Jake tattoo, which has led to some very depressing fan theories that I hope are not made canon in this special. On the plus side, I’m very into that golden-pompadoured banana man.

“Together Again” will premiere on HBO Max on May 20. Weirdly, this was supposed to be the fourth and final Adventure Time special, with the Peppermint Butler-starring Wizard City as the third. There’s no word on why they’ve been switched, but I’m perfectly content to have Finn and Jake back on my TV sooner rather than later.

