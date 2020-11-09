Together they ride. Image : HBO Max

Buckle up, friends: Marceline and Bubblegum are back.

HBO Max has dropped our first look at the next slice of the Adventure Time continuation miniseries Distant Lands, titled Obsidian. Unlike the first entry’s BMO-focused story, this chapter focuses on what Marceline and Princess Bubblegum got up to after the end of the show.

Mostly, it seems like domesticated bliss, until word from the Glass Kingdom sees the duo ride out to save it from a dragon...with the promise that not even Marceline’s mightiest reverb can stop it.

It’s all very cute, but no doubt fans will be most fascinated to see Marceline realize that to save the day she’s going to have to dive deep into her traumatic memories, confronting the lingering feelings that drove her story throughout the main show.

As excited as we are for Bubbline goodness, getting more dramatic time spent with these characters will prove most tantaliz ing when Obisidan hits HBO Max November 19.

