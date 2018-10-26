Photo: NBC

Even people who haven’t watched all of The Twilight Zone know a few of its iconic episodes. One of the most famous is “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet,” which starred William Shatner as a man on a plane who thinks he sees a gremlin on the wing. It’s been parodied and referenced to death since airing in 1963, and now it sounds like it’s being reinvented for modern times.

TV Line reports that Adam Scott has been cast in an episode of the upcoming CBS All Access version of The Twilight Zone, produced and hosted by Jordan Peele. The title of Scott’s episode, “Nightmare at 30,000 Feet,” certainly suggests the story has some kind of connection to that legendary Shatner episode (already remade as part of the 1983 Twilight Zone movie, with John Lithgow starring), and that Scott would be playing a similar role.

Beyond the episode title, however, there are no specific details on what the story entails or who Scott is playing. It’s possible the show retells the story, completely reinvents it, or is just screwing with people and is completely unrelated. No matter which it is, though, it sure is fun to guess what Scott could be screaming about on the wing of the plane, be it references to Step Brothers, Party Down, Parks and Recreation, or The Good Place.

The Twilight Zone will be premiering on streaming service CBS All Access sometime next year.