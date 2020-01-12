Adam Pally Tells All About the Day He Punched Baby Yoda

Adam Pally, in the middle, with Fren Drescher (right) and Abby Elliott. Photo : Amy Sussman ( Getty Images )

The Mandalorian’s biggest criminal finally tells his side of the story.

The first season of Baby Yoda’s Infant Adventures, aka The Mandalorian, was big on cute little cameos from comedians, in the form of Stormtroopers, bounty hunters, and occasionally the one with the bounty on their head. One of those cameos was Adam Pally, who appeared alongside Jason Sudekis in the last episode of the season where Pally, as a Scout Trooper, commits the most heinous crime in the galaxy since, y’know, all those other Empire crimes. He punches Baby Yoda.



What a monster.



Talking with Entertainment Weekly, Pally sheds some light on how that moment came to be. After being asked by Jon Favreau if he wanted to “do something special,” Pally came on to the set to play his role as a random, nameless Scout Trooper who happens to have some unhealthy wrath toward the galaxy’s cutest Force user.



“I remember the first take that I did when I punched him,” Pally explained. “They called ‘Cut!’ and Jon, who was watching on a monitor in his office, he came down from this office and said, ‘I just want to let you know that this is the hero Yoda [the main prop used for close-ups] and it costs, like, $5 million. So while I want you to hit it, I just want you to know that.’ Because I think I took a big swing at it. And the next three takes I missed, because I was so nervous.”



That’s almost as stressful as punching an actual Force user. As for the actual heinous act, Pally doesn’t seem to have any regrets.



“I gotta tell you, the truth is that Baby Yoda is a bit of a diva,” he said. “He’s constantly vaping.”



