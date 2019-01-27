Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

Star Wars: Episode IX doesn’t even have a public title yet, and few details are known. But that won’t stop the press from asking questions of any of the actors involved when we see them. Sure, we know they probably can’t share much. But we’ve gotta try, right?

At a recent interview at the Sundance Film Festival, Adam Driver, Kylo Ren himself, was not having any of it. When faced with questions about the upcoming Star Wars film, he took the opportunity to instead make a series of awkward, delightful jokes about the film he was there to promote, The Report, where he plays government official Daniel Jones investigating for what would become the exhaustive CIA Torture Report.

The brief video is an awkward delight, with references of a Tauntaun Report and Driver talking about his well-known Star Wars character Dan Jones. That sounds right, doesn’t it? And, hint to reporters: maybe don’t ask Adam about Star Wars until there’s at least a trailer out.



Episode IX comes to theaters December 20, 2019.

