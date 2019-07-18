Image: 20th Century Fox

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

Hot on the heels of the first trailer, Ad Astra’s second has dropped, promising lots of Brad Pitt in space, as he hunts his possibly villainous father and deals with the existential terror of the unknown ahead of him.

Lighter on plot details than the first look we saw, this trailer explores the relationship between astronaut Roy McBride (Pitt) and his father, played by Tommy Lee Jones—both astronauts, both well respected in their fields. Now, one is missing, presumed to be a threat to the stability of the entire solar system, and it’s up to his son to find him.

The trailer here trades in atmosphere, menacing shots of space, and just little hints of action thrown in. It’s a compelling look, more gripping than the first, leaning into the brooding Apocalypse Now vibes that director James Gray, who based the story on Heart of Darkness, clearly wants to tap into.

Advertisement

After an embattled production, which included several delays and an uncertain future following the Fox-Disney merger, Ad Astra, starring Pitt and Jones alongside Liv Tyler, Ruth Negga, and Donald Sutherland, is slated to hit theaters September 20.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.