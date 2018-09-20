Image: Alberto E. Rodriguez (DC Universe, Getty)

While none of the DC Universe streaming platform’s original shows based on comics have actually begun airing yet, Warner Bros. and DC are quickly moving forward with the production of the recently announced Stargirl series.

Bella and The Bulldogs’ Brec Bassinger has been cast as Courtney Whitmore, the teen who becomes the hero Stargirl after discovering her stepfather used to be a superhero’s sidekick and deciding to take hold of a cosmically-powered staff that grants her a variety of abilities. In a public statement, Stargirl creator Geoff Johns—who will also pen Stargirl’s first episode—spoke highly of Bassinger’s acting chops and expressed his belief that she’ll bring Stargirl to life:

“There is no other character in comic books more special to me than Stargirl, and after searching far and wide I can say there is no other actor on the planet that embodies her more than Brec Bassinger. Brec’s warmth, strength, humor and positive energy are core to who Courtney Whitmore is. I’m so grateful she’s signed on for the role.”

Stargirl will follow Courtney as she takes on a number of villains from long before her time as a hero as well as introduce a new incarnation of the Justice Society of America when the show premieres sometime in the near future.