Danny Ramirez in 2018. Photo : Phillip Faraone ( Getty Images )

The Falcon & the Winter Soldier is already in production, but it’s adding at least one new unannounced cast member at this late hour: Danny Ramirez. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Ramirez, of On My Block and Top Gun: Maverick, will be joining the cast in an unspecified role, joining Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan as Bucky.

Advertisement

The Falcon & the Winter Soldier went on a long production hiatus due to covid-19; it was in the middle of its production when the pandemic hit, with the Hollywood Reporter reporting that it had several weeks of filming left to do. Production is ongoing again, though it’s unclear if Ramirez was added to the show only recently or if his role was only now revealed publicly. According to THR, he’ll be playing a major role, though, and will be joining Wyatt Russell as a newcomer to the MCU.

Advertisement

The Falcon & the Winter Soldier was supposed to hit this year, but is currently scheduled for sometime in 2021.



For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.