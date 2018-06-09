Illustration: Marvel Studios

The Infinity War was a dangerous time for the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. And Jeff Goldblum has his own take on how the Grandmaster from Thor: Ragnarok fared during Thanos’s invasion.

Unsurprisingly from the eccentric actor, his take is that the Grandmaster is: very, very good. In a recent interview with Digital Spy, he shares his opinion on whether or not the Grandmaster survived Thanos’s notorious snap:

Grandmaster is more superheroed than all of them put together. You can’t kill me, I’m like a vampire. I’m deathless and I can kill people by looking at them. Or I can resurrect them just by looking at them and thinking of them. I can do everything. Being able to do all of that, all I want to do is play games. So really I’m everywhere and nowhere. I’m like Keyser Söze.

He later said: “I could be, potentially, very much around. Anything they want me to do I’d be ready and able.”

Honestly, I’m a little worried about how much Jeff identifies with his character here. But he’s also right: if the Grandmaster really is an immortal Elder of the Universe in the MCU the way he is in the comics (which is unclear), he can totally do all of these things. That’s the Grandmaster for you: he could solve all of our problems. But he’d rather just hang out with his roommate in Australia.

Relatable, honestly.

[Digital Spy, via Screen Rant]