Short of maybe going to space or becoming a professional athlete, having your very own alien has to be up there on any little kid’s list of ultimate wishes. In PG: Psycho Goreman, a young girl gets to live that impossible dream, whether the killer alien likes it or not.

io9 is excited to debut the wacky trailer for PG: Psycho Goreman, written and directed by Steven Kostanski. It tells the story of a brother and sister who happen upon a dangerous alien who has been trapped on Earth for years. They let him out, but also find the amulet that controls him, which means he has to do their bidding—no matter how embarassing. It looks gory and silly and all kinds of fun. Check it out below.

Matthew Ninaber plays PG (the kid-friendly nickname the kids come up with for the much more graphic “Psycho Goreman”), while Nita-Josee Hanna and Owen Myre play the siblings Mimi and Luke.

Kostanski is best known for co-directing the underrated horror film The Void and the campy and fun Manborg, as well as working on the make-up effects for all manner of awesome projects like Hannibal, Crimson Peak, Suicide Squad, and It. No wonder PG and his alien rivals look so damn good. Here’s the brand new poster as well.

PG: Psycho Goreman will be released in select theaters as well as digital and on-demand January 22.

