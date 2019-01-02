A little boy obsessed with space travel suddenly sees exactly what he requires to make that longed-for journey: a coin-operated rocket ship ride sitting in front of a grocery store. Of course, those rickety things can’t really fly—or can they?

Nicholas Arioli’s very sweet animated short, an award-winner at multiple film festivals, suggests there’s no time limit on your dreams...as long as you can scrape up the coins to fuel your takeoff.



[Vimeo Staff Picks]

