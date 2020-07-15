We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
MoviesFantasy

A Wishbone Movie Will Bring the Literary Pup's Historical Adventures to the Big Screen

cherylvis
Cheryl Eddy
Filed to:wishbone
wishbonedogsNostalgiaPeter FarrellypbsliteratureUniversalMattelRobbie Brenner
16
Save
It was a dark and stormy night...
It was a dark and stormy night...
Image: Big Feats Entertainment (PBS

Not all kids are interested in history and classic literature, but most kids are very interested in adorable dogs. The 1990s PBS series Wishbone cleverly melded the two, offering both an educational experience and a chance to see a Jack Russell terrier embrace each episode’s theme in full costume. It’s a winning formula, and it’ll be making a comeback soon on the big screen.

Advertisement

As Deadline reports, Universal Pictures and Mattel Films have joined forces for a live-action Wishbone movie, with Peter Farrelly (Green Book) coming aboard as a producer. No director has been named yet, but newcomer Roy Parker will pen the script, which Mattel Films’ Robbie Brenner hints will “take the beloved dog classic into a new direction with a modern reimagination of the franchise.”

Advertisement

The original series won multiple Emmys and a Peabody award, so presumably its basic premise—in which a daydreaming dog named Wishbone imagines himself into classic stories, including Oliver Twist, Faust, Frankenstein, multiple Shakespeare and Sherlock Holmes tales, The Odyssey, a series of African American folktales, and The Count of Monte Cristo, to name but a few—won’t change too much.

While Wishbone feels like a potential slam dunk, the Deadline article also takes a moment to reminds us of what else is on Mattel Films’ slate of projects in development—in case you’d forgotten (as we had) that movies based on Magic 8 Ball and View-Master toys are still on the way.

G/O Media may get a commission
Borderlands 3 (PS4)

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Cheryl Eddy

io9 News Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Every Country Has Anti-Mask Assholes, Even Hong Kong

The 22 Can't-Miss Panels of Comic-Con 2020 (at Home)

NBC's Peacock Is the Netflix Alternative I've Been Waiting For

EU Court: On Second Thought, Apple Doesn't Have to Pay That $15 Billion Irish Tax Bill