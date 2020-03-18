A Wild Spider-Man 3 Rumor Suggests a Very Familiar Hero Could Play a Part

Peter Parker could swing into action with a very familiar Marvel hero. Image : Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

The covid-19 pandemic continues to scupper productions across the world. James Gunn teases another familiar face for Guardians 3. Stephen Amell rules out making a return to the Arrowverse any time soon. Plus, what’s to come on Legends of Tomorrow, another cryptic teaser for neXt, and two new Black Widow pictures. Spoilers get!



Advertisement

Spider-Man 3

On a recent episode of his Fatman Beyond podcast, Kevin Smith stated he’s “heard” Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man 3, possibly to provide Peter Parker with legal counsel.

I heard another piece of good f-ckin’ news. Did You hear that Spider-Man, the new Spider-Man movie, gonna have a lawyer in it? … Charlie Cox, they’re bringing in as Matt Murdock. That’s been the rumor online and they say that’s like the one that like Marvel’s like god damn it how did that get out?

Avatar 2-5

Production has officially halted on James Cameron’s Avatar sequels in light of the covid-19 virus.

Antebellum/Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Also in light of the novel coronavirus, Bloody-Disgusting reports Lionsgate has removed both Antebellum and Spiral: From the Book of Saw from its immediate release schedule.

Advertisement

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

In a recent Instagram story captured by Screen Rant, James Gunn confirmed his brother, Sean Gunn, will reprise his role as Kraglin in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

What kind of Guardians movie would it be without Kraglin?

Black Widow

Empire has two new images from Marvel’s Black Widow.

Advertisement

Blood Quantum

Bloody-Disgusting also has a new poster for Blood Quantum, the upcoming zombie film set on the Red Crow Mi’gMaq reservation in Quebec, Canada.

Advertisement

Superman: Red Son

Superman argues the merits of communism with Wonder Woman and Paul William’s Brainiac in a new clip from Red Son.

An English Haunting

The benefactors of an English manor learn their grandfather’s apparently fatal illness may have supernatural origins in the trailer for An English Haunting.

In The Trap

A proofreader convinced an evil force wants his soul secludes himself inside his childhood apartment in the trailer for In the Trap.

1BR

We also have a trailer for 1BR, another film about mysterious goings-on in an apartment building.

Advertisement

Arrowverse

According to TV Guide, Stephen Amell stated he has no plans to “ever” return to the CW’s Arrowverse in a recent Instagram live video.

No, I’m done. That was good. It was a good eight years, but it was time to be done.

Advertisement

Helstrom

Series’ star Tom Austen confirmed Helstrom has wrapped filming on Instagram.

Advertisement

DMZ

Filming has also wrapped on DMZ, according to both Rosario Dawson and Ava Duvernay on Twitter.

Advertisement

The Lost Boys

On the flip side, Deadline reports production has shuttered on the CW’s second attempt at a Lost Boys pilot amidst the covid-19 concerns.

Advertisement

Devs

Spoiler TV has a brief synopsis for the eighth and final episode of Devs.

Lily arrives for her final confrontation with Forest and Katie. Written and directed by Alex Garland.



The Plot Against America



A new “this season on...” trailer gives us a glimpse of what’s to come in The Plot Against America.

neXt

Fox has released another new teaser for their upcoming rogue A.I. series, neXt.

The Flash

Black Hole hires Ragdoll to assassinate Joe in the trailer for “So Long and Goodnight, ” now set to air April 7.

Legends of Tomorrow

Finally, the Legends head to Vancouver in the trailer for “Zari, Not Zari, ” also scheduled to air April 7.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.