We come from the future
ComicsIndies

A Wild Child Is on the Loose in This Exclusive Preview of Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters

Charles Pulliam-Moore
Filed to:Exclusive
ExclusiveJonna and the Unpossible MonstersChris SamneeLaura SamneeOni PressPreviewMatthew Wilson
1.1K
3
Save
Jonna doing her thing.
Jonna doing her thing.
Image: Chris Samnee, Matthew Wilson (Oni Press)

Chris Samnee has used his talents to create some of the most stunning illustrations of your favorite comic book characters from the Big Two publishing houses, but the artist’s next big project—Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters from Oni Press—is something much more personal and close to home.

The more Samnee and Laura, his writing partner and wife, read graphic novels like Judd Winnick’s Hilo and Mike Maihack’s Cleopatra in Space to their children, the more the pair realized that they wanted to create a series of their own that existed within a similar tonal space. Seeing how much their children loved comics gave the Samnees the inspiration to create Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters, a story about two sisters searching for their missing father in a world full of wonder and danger. io9 is pleased to exclusively debut it here for you today.

Advertisement

Unlike her sensible older sister Rainbow, Jonna is a wild child who’s perfectly comfortable sprinting through the forests she calls home that are filled with all manner of wild beasts—beasts that would relish the chance to gobble her up. In this exclusive preview, you’re introduced to Jonna, Rainbow, and their home, and while what’s in store for the girls is a mystery, you get a solid sense of what their world is like from Samnee’s gorgeous illustrations with colors from Matthew Wilson.

The cover of Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters, scenes from Jonna’s home.
The cover of Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters, scenes from Jonna’s home.
Image: Chris Samnee, Matthew Wilson (Oni Press)
Advertisement
Rainbow searching for Jonna and Jonna racing through the forest.
Rainbow searching for Jonna and Jonna racing through the forest.
Image: Chris Samnee, Matthew Wilson (Oni Press)
Jonna racing to see something mysterious in the forest
Jonna racing to see something mysterious in the forest
Image: Chris Samnee, Matthew Wilson (Oni Press)
Advertisement
Jonna gazing at what appears to be an unpossible dinosaur.
Jonna gazing at what appears to be an unpossible dinosaur.
Image: Chris Samnee, Matthew Wilson (Oni Press)

Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters hits shelves this summer.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Charles Pulliam-Moore

io9 Culture Critic and Staff Writer. Cyclops was right.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

After 5 Seasons, Syfy's The Magicians Will Cast Its Final Spell

I Went to CPAC to See How Conservatives Think Big Tech Is Censoring Them

What Would It Take to End HIV Forever?

Here Are the Nostalgic Star Trek: Picard Pictures You Probably Really Need Today