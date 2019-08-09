Photo: ABC

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Quentin Tarantino thinks his tenth and ever-purportedly final film could dip into the horror genre. The Walking Dead has found its Dante. Colton Haynes clarifies his Arrow exit. Not one, but two denials come out against some Doctor Who rumors. Plus, Constantine is a major part of Legends of Tomorrow’s next season. Spoilers get!



Quentin Tarantino’s Tenth Movie

Emboldened by the Spahn Ranch sequence in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino revealed his tenth and allegedly final film could be a horror movie in lieu of a Kill Bill sequel or Star Trek entry.

If I come up with a terrific horror film story, I *will* do that as my tenth film. I love horror movies. I would love to do a horror film. And I do actually think that the Spahn Ranch sequence is the closest to a horror sequence. I do think it’s vaguely terrifying. And I didn’t quite realize how good we did it, frankly, until my editor told me. He goes, ‘the Spahn Ranch sequence is a horror film…it’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre with a budget.’

Tales from the Hood 3

According to the latest issue of Production Weekly, a third film in the Tales from the Hood franchise is now in development, re-teaming executive producer Spike Lee with directors Rusty Cundieff and Darin Scott.

Lucy in the Sky

Noah Hawley’s astronaut drama Lucy in the Sky starring Natalie Portman is now scheduled for an October 4, 2019 release date. [Screen Rant]

We Summon the Darkness

Saban Films has acquired the distribution rights to My Friend Dahmer director Marc Meyers’ heavy metal horror movie, We Summon the Darkness, starring Alexandra Daddario and Johnny Knoxville. Bloody-Disgusting reports the film is now set to hit VOD December 13, 2019.

Haunt

Bloody-Disgusting also has five separate posters for the “extreme” haunted house horror movie, Haunt. Click through to see the rest.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Maleficent makes a veiled threat to Michelle Pfieffer (In a series. Of staccato. Phrases.) in a new TV spot for Mistress of Evil.

Agents of SHIELD

Salt shakers at the ready: FandomWire alleges that Haley Atwell and the supporting cast of Agent Carter will reprise their roles for the final season of Agents of SHIELD.

Away

Deadline reports Talitha Bateman, Ato Essandoh, Mark Ivanir, Ray Panthaki, and Vivian Wu have joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming space drama, Away. Bateman will play Alexis Logan, the daughter Hillary Swank and Josh Charles’s characters “who must now come of age with her father facing life-changing health challenges and her mother in space” while Essandoh plays Kwesi, “a British-Ghanaian botanist and the mission’s only rookie astronaut.” Ivanir has been cast as Misha, “a veteran Russian cosmonaut and the ship’s engineer” opposite Panthaki as Ram, “an Indian astronaut and the crew’s medic, co-pilot and second-in-command.” Meanwhile, Wu will play Yu, “a Chinese taikonaut and the crew’s geologist and chemist.”

The Walking Dead

Juan Javier Cardenas has been officially cast as Dante in the tenth season of The Walking Dead.

Relatedly, Bloody-Disgusting has a gallery of new images from the season premiere. Click through to see the rest.

Arrow

Colton Haynes revealed he “was not asked back” as a series regular for Arrow’s final season, although hints he could return in a guest-starring capacity:

Meanwhile, Entertainment Weekly reports the second episode of season eight will see the return of The Boys and She-Ra star Rila Fukushima as Katana.

Legends of Tomorrow/Constantine

Speaking at the Television Critics Association, CW president Mark Pedowitz confirmed there are currently no plans to revive Constantine as its own series, but the character will—once again—be “firmly tied” to the Big Bad of Legends of Tomorrow’s fifth season. [Comic Book]

Doctor Who

Alleged insiders speaking to the Radio Times and Doctor Who Online have denied recent scurrilous accusations that both showrunner Chris Chibnall and star Jodie Whittaker have “sensationally quit the show mid-season.”

Lisey’s Story

Speaking with the Boston Globe, Julianne Moore revealed Pablo Larrain is attached to direct all eight episodes of Stephen King’s Lisey’s Story miniseries.

Lord of the Rings

In a recent interview with Deutsche Tolkien, Tolkien scholar Tom Shippey stated “there’s supposed to be twenty episodes” in the first season of Amazon’s Lord of the Rings.

The exact locations are of course uncertain and it could well be several. The shooting itself does not take place chronologically, but is oriented towards the locations. Logically, you try to bundle all the scenes that take place in one location and film them so that you have it done and don’t have to return to that place several times. But this also implies that everything has to be clear at the start of filming, you have to know the end. There’s supposed to be 20 episodes for the first season. So until they’ve decided what the end is going to be, they can’t start filming.

The Terror: Infamy

The Terminal Islanders return home in the synopsis for “Come and Get Me,” the penultimate episode of The Terror: Infamy.

The Terminal Islanders return home to find that things have changed since they left. The Nakayamas, still tense from the pain they’ve inflicted on one another, must come together to battle the spirit that threatens their future.

Two Sentence Horror Stories

Finally, a woman’s late husband wants to harm her from beyond the grave in the trailer for next week’s episode of Two Sentence Horror Stories.

