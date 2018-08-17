Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of all the lovely toys and merchandise we’ve spotted on the internet recently. This week, Shuri gets the incredible action figure she deserves, Christopher Robin’s take on Winnie the Pooh gets an adorable toy, and the Dude almost certainly abides. Check it out!



Hot Toys Sixth-Scale Black Panther Shuri Figure

Admit it, your love affair with Tony Stark ended as soon as Black Panther’s Shuri, the Princess of Wakanda, hit the screen. She not only outsmarts Stark, but the nano-tech Black Panther suit she designed could run circles around Iron Man’s armor. Hot Toys’ new 11-inch version of the character features a fantastic sculpt of actress Letitia Wright, 28 points of articulation, seven interchangeable hands with unique poses, and a pair of glowing, vibranium gauntlets.

Ototo Design Pan Man Superhero Spatula

Every kitchen needs at least one novelty item that prioritizes fun over function, be it a Millennium Falcon waffle maker, gaping mouth Star Wars snack bowls, or this delightful spatula that looks like a caped superhero whooshing off into the sky. Available next month for $16 in three different colors, Ototo Design’s Pan Man should work just fine for all your food-flipping needs. And with a magnet hidden in the hero’s chest, it’s easy to mount or hang on any metal shelving in your kitchen.

Hot Toys Sixth-Scale Christopher Robin Pooh and Piglet

Oh bother. It seems like if you want a perfect replica of Winnie the Pooh and his pal Piglet as they appeared in Christopher Robin, you’re going to have to dig deep in your wallet, as this magnificent 10-inch replica from Hot Toys will undoubtedly cost a small fortune when it’s available next year. Instead of individual articulation points, Pooh and Piglet appear to use a flexible structure under all that fur allowing for an impressive range of pose potential. And while the included accessories are light, does Pooh really need anything more than a honey pot and a pair of sunglasses?

MacGyver: The Escape Room Game

MacGyver, the classic ‘80s TV series where Richard Dean Anderson played an impossibly resourceful secret agent, unfortunately doesn’t hold up as well as you remember it. But, the spirit of MacGyver—using everything at your disposal to get out of a situation—is alive and well in the escape room trend. Thanks to Pressman Toys, however, you can now trap yourself in whatever room you happen to be in with this $30 MacGyver-themed escape kit. Five individual hour-long missions, all based on actual episodes of the original TV show, have players using various clues, tools, and a website to solve puzzles, neutralize bombs, and make their escape. Don’t forget to bring a paperclip.

Over on Etsy, DappledLightStudio has created a tribute to one of film’s most beloved and easygoing protagonists: the Dude from The Big Lebowski. Instead of an articulated action figure, this version of Jeff Bridges’ best-dressed character comes as a urethane resin model kit you’ll need to assemble and paint yourself. For $135, The Dude Abiding Kit, featuring said Dude in a Zen-like pose, also comes with a custom-printed rug that will really tie your room together. But each one is made to order, and it will be about a week before yours heads out the door, testing your own patience.

LED Space Fleece Blanket

How many times have you fallen asleep while watching Netflix, only to find your dreams eerily reminiscent of the show you were just watching? It stands to reason that the same thing would happen if you fell asleep cozied up under ThinkGeek’s new Space Fleece Blanket, inspiring dreams of space travel and other astronaut adventures. The $40 battery-powered blanket features a set of 18 LEDs that randomly flash like the twinkling night sky, potentially making it the perfect nightlight if thinking about the mysteries of the cosmos leaves you too spooked to slumber.

Harry Potter Ultimate Trivial Pursuit

As the Potterverse continues to expand, fans of Harry Potter and all the witches and wizards that have passed through Hogwarts need an outlet for all the random trivia amassing in their brains. This “ultimate” version of Harry Potter Trivial Pursuit challenges players with 1,800 questions about the movies covering topics from potions and spells, to locations around the Potterverse, to magical creatures. Available from ThinkGeek for $50, the game also features four creature-themed tokens based on the houses of Hogwarts, and a custom board.

