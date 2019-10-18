A Very Good Teleporting Boy Is Easily the Goodest Toy of the Week

Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards.

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular roundup of all things good, plastic, and expensive that we’ve been eyeing recently. This week, we’ve got a very sparkly RoboCop, a suitably separable Monty Python and the Holy Grail classic, and Mezco has not just one, but two fantastic offerings for its Marvel line. Check it out!

Advertisement

Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective Marvel Black Bolt and Lockjaw Set

We already knew back at New York Toy Fair that Mezco was working on a scaled Lockjaw as part of its excellent One:12 Collective line of hyper articulated action figures. Now, we’ve got glorious pictures of him, and we can officially confirm: That’s a damn good boy right there.

Oh, we guess he comes with a Black Bolt figure too? That’s nice. The glow in the dark lines on Black Bolt’s costume are a neat effect, as are alternate hands and the alternate head—with accompanying FX pieces—to replicate the King of Inhumanity letting loose with his deadly vocal powers. But really, we’re here for Lockjaw, who isn’t just adorable, but actually articulated too! His little tuning fork even lights up for good measure! So cute. Such a good boy. For $130 with the accompanying Black Bolt, he better be. [Mezco]

Advertisement

Hiya Toys RoboCop 2 1/18th Scale RoboCop Figure

Thanks to a tragically awful remake back in 2014, we don’t see a lot of RoboCop figures or collectibles passing through these parts. And that’s a shame, because it was one of the best movie costumes (and robots) of all time. Hiya Toys is drawing inspiration from the character’s appearance in the original RoboCop sequel for this new 1/18th-scale figure featuring an iridescent sheen on the armor. The figure includes loads of articulation, RoboCop’s intimidating data probe (USB doesn’t exist in that universe?), and his iconic Beretta 93R, and it will be available in August of next year for just $20.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective Marvel Gambit

There are many reasons Gambit is one of the most universally liked X-Men characters. He has a charming Creole accent, he wields a bo-staff like Donatello—the superior Ninja Turtle—and he can throw charged playing cards (among other objects) that explode on impact. Not to mention that hair, which is lavishly captured with Mezco Toyz’ new One: 12 Collective Gambit figure. Standing a little over six-and-a-half inches tall, the $85 figure (available sometime in mid-2020) includes over 28 points of articulation, two swappable head portraits, weapons, charged throwing cards, and seven interchangeable hands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prime 1 Studio Jurassic Park T-rex versus Velociraptors in the Rotunda Statue

With its ground breaking and industry- changing visual effects, Jurassic Park backed up its remarkably realistic CG dinosaurs with some of the most memorable scenes in movie history. That includes the climactic finale when the T-rex unintentionally saves the day while looking for an easy meal. Prime 1 Studios has recreated that scene, including the wonderfully ironic “When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth” falling banner, in this 26-inch tall statue that includes a bloodied T-rex and two velociraptors that don’t stand a chance. Life finds a way, but will you find a way to stomach this limited edition collectible’s $2,000 price tag?



Advertisement

Advertisement

Monty Python and the Holy Grail Black Knight Deluxe Talking Premium Motion Statue

One of cinema’s most formidable foes is deserving of his own elaborately detailed Hot Toys figure, but we’ll take what we can get, which in this case is a bobblehead-like jiggling statue of the Black Knight from Monty Python and the Holy Grail. In addition to speaking 10 over-quoted phrases from the movies (”Tis but a scratch”), this seven-and-a-half inch statue includes a pair of removable arms held on by magnets so you can inflict some inconsequential flesh wounds and then be on your way. It’s available for pre-order from Entertainment Earth for $50, and is expected to ship sometime in January in the new year.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.