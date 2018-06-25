Image: Lucasfilm

DC might be hunting for the perfect actor to play Doom Patrol’s team leader. Hannah John-Kamen is up for a Thunderbolts movie. Don Mancini has confirmed that a Child’s Play TV show is in the works. Plus, more hints at casting for the new Men in Black movie, and The Terror’s second season heads beyond the Northwest passage. Spoilers!



Star Wars: Episode IX

It’s silly season for Star Wars rumors, apparently! According to British tabloid The Sun, Ewan McGregor will “secretly film for the next Star Wars movie,” as in, Episode IX. The paper alleges that Lucasfilm is still unsure about the possibility of a standalone Obi-Wan movie happening (as per the recent rumors about the state of the Star Wars production cycle), so are... putting McGregor in an entirely separate movie and hoping for the best? Suffice to say, take this with a hefty pinch of salt.

Men in Black

That Hashtag Show reports The Big Sick’s Kumail Nanjiani has accepted the role of Pawny, “a funny, wise-cracking, sex-driven alien from a civilization that exists on a chessboard.”

The outlet also has word the new Men in Black will “take place within the same universe as the previous films but put a contemporary spin on the franchise that captures things on a more global scale.”

Thunderbolts

Hannah John-Kamen stated she’s interested in making a Thunderbolts movie alongside her fellow MCU villains.

That would be fun! That would be fun. I think, you know, as well, in the original comics Ghost was with Iron Man, it was actually originally Iron Man (villain), you know, and I actually went when I was in Atlanta, went actually bought the Thunderbolts comic books. Um, I mean with any Marvel character whatever happens to them, you always go the possibility is endless. And with me it would be an honor to work with any of the heroes, and any of the antagonist, and any of the things in the Marvel Universe. I mean, yeah, that would be amazing!?

Fantastic Four

Meanwhile, Ant-Man & The Wasp director Peyton Reed revealed he’s eager to take on the Fantastic Four in a recent interview with Cinemablend.

Well, I have been known to mention Fantastic Four in conversations that may or may not have happened in the Marvel hallways. It’s all a giant question mark at this point, because no one knows if this merger is going to happen. It was on, it was off, it was on... who knows. I guess I can dream, right? I can have the dream. We’ll see. Time will tell!”

Silver & Black

Omega Underground reports Sony’s Silver & Black “is getting a larger delay than previously expected” and presumably won’t go behind the cameras until 2019.

Captain Marvel

Co-director Ryan Fleck revealed on Instagram filming wraps on Captain Marvel in just two weeks.

That said, Kevin Feige recently told Comic Book a trailer is “still a few months” away.

The Happytime Murders

The Happytime Murders will now open August 24, one week later than previously scheduled. Try to stay emotionally balanced. [Coming Soon]

Ant-Man & The Wasp

In a new featurette detailing the history of the Wasp, Kevin Feige states the story Hope and Scott go through “connects directly to Avengers 4.”

In a second featurette, Evangeline Lilly discusses the Wasp’s kinetic intensity.

Aquaman

James Wan shared a new, very blurry screenshot on Instagram while showing off his official Funko Pop figurine.

Suspiria

Coming Soon has the latest poster:

Zoe

Ewan McGregor and Lea Seydoux star in the trailer for Zoe, a new scifi romance about a pair of scientists who construct a “synthetic romance bot” played by Theo James. Yes, it’s Splice meets Heartbeeps, co-starring Rashida Jones, Miranda Otto, and Christina Aguilera.





Doom Patrol

That Hashtag Show has word DC is actively courting Kelsey Grammer for the role of Dr. Niles Caulder, a.k.a. The Chief, the mysterious figure who unites the Doom Patrol.

Swamp Thing

That Hashtag Show also reports James Wan and Deran Sarafian are slated to direct the Swamp Thing pilot together.

Legends of Tomorrow

Courtney Ford (Nora Dahrk) has been promoted to series regular for season four. [Deadline]

Kim Possible: The Movie

Isaac Ryan Brown has been cast as Kim’s computer-hacking accomplice, Wade Load in the Disney Channel’s live-action movie. [TV Line]

The Terror

The Terror has been renewed for an all-new, all-different second season at AMC. TV Guide reports the season will follow “the horrific journey of Japanese-Americans from life in Southern California to internment camps and war in the Pacific” during World War II. Season two will be executive-produced by True Blood’s Alexander Woo, with Godzilla 2014's Max Borenstein serving as the new showrunner.

Child’s Play: The Series

Don Mancini has confirmed a television series following the adventures of Chucky the Good Guy Doll is officially in development.

Preacher

Finally, things are getting ugly between Jesse and Cassidy in a clip from next week’s episode, “Sonsabitches.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.