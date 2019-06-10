We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

A Troubled Student Is Haunted By His Old Imaginary Friend in Daniel Isn't Real

Julie Muncy
Filed to:Daniel Isn't Real
1.6K
1
Save
Maybe don’t hang out with your imaginary friend.
Image: Samuel Goldwyn Films
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

The producers of Mandy are working on what looks to be a psychedelic, unnerving take on the traditional doppelganger story. Daniel Isn’t Real is the story of what happens when you rekindle your relationship with your childhood imaginary friend, only he’s an edgelord now and he maybe also wants to murder you.

Check out the trailer, put out by distributor Samuel Goldwyn Films last night, which is really a remarkable thing. It’s full of color and dread and paints the movie as something more fascinating than a Fight Club riff. Though, yeah, it does also seem to be a Fight Club riff.

Daniel Isn’t Real stars Miles Robbins as Luke, aforementioned real person, and Patrick Schwarzenegger (yeah, Arnie’s son) as imaginary toxic friend Daniel. It’s directed by Adam Egypt Mortimer. It looks wild, and it’s out December 6th.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Share This Story

Related Stories

In the Rattlesnake Trailer, a Desperate Mother Strikes a Monstrous Bargain
Witchboard Is the Perfect Combination of Melodrama, 1980s Hair, and Evil Spirits
Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard Is Scary AF in the Trailer for Gothic Horror Tale The Turning
The World Is Suddenly a Very Porous Place in the Trailer for Sci-Fi Horror Portals
James Wan Will Attempt to Breathe Life Into Dylan Dog
Into the Dark Kicks Off a New Year of Horror With a Festive Reminder That Secrets Can Be Deadly

About the author

Julie Muncy
Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

EmailTwitterPosts