A Time Loop Harbors a Killer in the Trailer for Shudder's Lucky

Every night, without fail, a woman must fight off the same mysterious maniac who comes to her house and tries to kill her. That’s the premise for time-loop chiller Lucky—presumably the title is ironic—a mind-bending new horror movie from director Natasha Kermani (Imitation Girl) that’s coming soon to Shudder.
Check out the trailer for Lucky below—the film was written by its star, Brea Grant, and looks a little like It Follows mixed with Happy Death Day, but with a surreal style and suspenseful tone that feels uniquely intriguing.
The detail that sticks out for me is the fact that the people in the main character’s life—including her partner—are weirdly blasé about this very real, very frightening threat in their midst. What can it all mean, and will the baffled-yet-ferocious target of what appears to be a freaky curse figure out a way to set herself free? Find out when Lucky hits Shudder on March 4.
DISCUSSION
I watched this on Shudder when they did a secret screening for their members during Shudderfest and it was really good! I had no idea what the movie was and I won’t spoil it but it isn’t really a horror movie. It uses horror elements to get the story across. And I personally think they nailed it.