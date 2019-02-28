Photo: Gene Page (AMC)

It started as The Walking Dead. Later, we learned to Fear the Walking Dead. And now The Walking Dead will rise again.

Though additional details are scarce, Deadline reports that AMC revealed on a recent investors call that a third show in the Walking Dead franchise is in development.

Advertisement

“We’re not at a stage where we’ll be announcing its plans to premiere,” AMC COO Ed Carroll said. “But we have hired creative people that have pitched story outlines. We feel very good about the development of that series.”

What this could be, or when it would be set, is really anyone’s guess. Fear the Walking Dead started as a prequel with a whole new cast, though it has since become more intertwined with the main show. There were rumors of a Maggie series, since actress Lauren Cohan recently left the show. This could be a story of how the new villains, the Whisperers, came to be, or follow a side character from one of the shows. Or maybe even show the zombie apocalypse from the point of view of another country. Wouldn’t that be cool?

Plus, don’t forget, though The Walking Dead has been on a decline ratings-wise, there are movies on the way as well, featuring Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes and maybe even Danai Gurira’s Michonne. For a world about dead people, there’s sure a lot of life still in it.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.