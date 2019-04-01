Image: Paramount

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

New Birds of Prey set pictures reveal an equally surprising potential cameo. Tye Sheridan discusses the fictional drama of Dark Phoenix. Get a look at DC Universe’s new Stargirl. Plus, what’s to come on Fear the Walking Dead, and there’s some hope for even more Agents of SHIELD. Happy liar’s day!



A Quiet Place 2

THR reports Cillian Murphy is currently in talks to star alongside Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place 2. Murphy’s character will be “a man with mysterious intentions who joins the family unit.”

Dark Phoenix

Speaking with Screen Rant, Tye Sheridan revealed the X-Men split into two opposing factions after Jean Grey becomes The Phoenix.

...[W]hat happens with Jean Grey in the movie, it kind of splits the X-Men up into two groups. There’s one group who feels like they can still save Jean and she’s not lost; that the same Jean Grey that they’ve always known is still there. And then some of them think that she’s way too dangerous. And so it kind of causes this conflict that starts to take form in the middle of the movie. And I just think it lends itself to allowing the movie to have much more tension between those characters. And I think that’s something that we’ve seen in X-Men movies, but I think this movie is probably much more grounded and real and raw because of that.

Bloody-Disgusting also has a new Dark Phoenix poster from Wonder Con, in which Jean feels the fury of the Phoenix force.

Avengers: Endgame

Peter Serafinowicz would “neither confirm nor deny” Endgame sees the return of the Nova Corps from Guardians of the Galaxy in a recent interview with Screen Rant. Presumably, as with the Nova Corps’ storied history in the comics, at this point most of them are probably dead.



The Batman

An out-of-focus photo from Matt Reeves reveals The Batman’s old school script logo...if you squint hard enough.

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

New pictures from the set of Birds of Prey reveal scenes of Harley out on her own and picking up a waitressing job after seemingly being dumped by The Joker—whether that’s actually Jared Leto as the clown prince of crime in the picture or merely a stand-in remains to be seen.

The Addams Family

The Addams Family gets the CGI treatment in this poster for the upcoming animated movie, featuring the voices of Oscar Isaac as Gomez, Charlize Theron as Morticia, Chloë Grace Moretz as Wednesday, Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, and Bette Midler as Grandmama.

Aladdin

Aladdin asks for Jasmine’s trust in the latest TV spot.

Brightburn

A new trailer for James Gunn’s psychopathic Superman movie, Brightburn, contains realistically-depicted ocular damage. Content warning for eyeball stuff.

Utopia

“11-year old boxing prodigy” Javon Walton has joined the cast of Gillian Flynn’s Utopia as the “streetwise...independent, fearless, crafty and charming” orphan, Grant. [Deadline]

Agents of SHIELD

During a recent panel at Wonder Con, Jeph Loeb stated, “we’re not ending” in response to season 7 being Agents of SHIELD’s last. Co-showrunner Maurissa Tancharoen elaborated, “We always think we’re going to end each season and being renewed is a bonus each year.” [Screen Rant]

Umbrella Academy

Good news—Screen Rant reports Netflix has officially renewed Umbrella Academy for a second season.

The Lost Boys

Movie Hole has the official logo for The Lost Boys TV series.

Stargirl

DC Universe has our first look at Bella & The Bulldogs star Brec Bassinger as Stargirl.

Supergirl

The government comes for Supergirl in the trailer for “Crime & Punishment,” airing April 21.

Charmed

The sisters’ get a new Whitelighter in the trailer for Charmed’s April 21 return episode, “The Replacement.”

NOS4A2

A geriatric vampire spirits children off to “Christmasland” in the latest trailer for AMC’s NOS4A2 premiering Sunday, June 2.

Fear the Walking Dead

Finally, AMC has released a new promo for Fear the Walking Dead’s fifth season, premiering Sunday, June 2.

