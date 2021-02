He’s back. Image : DC Comics

A new Superman movie is finally in the works from a superhuman team of talents.

Deadline reports that writer Ta-Nehisi Coates is penning the film which will be produced by J.J. Abrams. There’s no word on a director, a star, a plot, or anything of that nature just yet. But, really, all you need to say is Superman - Coates - Abrams and it’s hard to not get excited.

This story is developing...