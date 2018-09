Sprung from the cover of a comic book with the help of some old-school 3D glasses, the tiny hero at the center of Captain 3D knows what he has to do: save the shrieking damsel from the clutches of an octopus monster. Piece of cake, right?

This super-short clip from filmmaker Victor Haegelin is an old-fashioned superhero tale—Captain 3D’s strongest skill set is definitely his very high levels of self-confidence—with some clever animation and cheeky details.

