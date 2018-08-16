Image: Lucasfilm

The future of Star Wars is very busy right now. Rumors have been swirling for months that Disney and Lucasfilm stopped production on some or all of the Star Wars Story spinoff films as they focus on the new franchises from Rian Johnson and the guys behind Game of Thrones. Lucasfilm insiders have denied this, but a Star Wars production designer confirmed that he was working on a project that’s been put on hold. A spinoff that included Luke Skywalker’s home planet Tatooine.



Neil Lamont, who worked on films like Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, told CinemaBlend that production has stopped on another Star Wars spinoff film he was working on, one that included the planet of Tatooine, as well as some new galaxies. He didn’t say much more than that, however:

We were just starting our work on another Star Wars spinoff and yeah. We were actually just making our mark on Tatooine, which would have been interesting, and some other new galaxies. So hopefully, if that comes back, we’ll get the chance to be able to do that further.

This raises a few eyebrows, as there have been a couple of announced and rumored Star Wars films that could have included Tatooine. For example, there was the Boba Fett spinoff, which was almost revealed at Star Wars Celebration 2015 but has largely disappeared, save for the report that Logan director James Mangold was working on it. There’s also been the longstanding “will they or won’t they” Obi-Wan prequel, which Ewan MacGregor is still being asked about to this day. Either of these would make sense, as they wouldn’t necessarily need to remain only on Tatooine, explaining the “new galaxies” portion of Lamont’s statement.

Another wilder possibility was the rumored Mos Eisley Spaceport spinoff, which Making Star Wars claimed was set to start production in 2020 but has since been taken off the production schedule, and would possibly match up with Lamont’s timeline. Of course, it also could have been a project we haven’t heard a hint of yet too.

