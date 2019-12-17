A Space Scavenger Makes a Very Strange Discovery in Sci-Fi Short Eden

Glowing r ed eyes are never a good sign. Image : Novastar FX Inc.

Would you hand over your soul for the ultimate score?

This FX-driven short from Canadian-American filmmaker Kristian Bakstad is about a sleazy artifact hunter who detects a valuable find on an out-of-the-way planet . When he arrives, however, he realizes this isn’t a typical scavenging mission, and what (and who) he finds makes it very clear why the film is titled Eden.

This is very much a proof-of-concept short with an abbreviated story— but it’s always a good sign when a project like this offers some intriguing world building and offbeat ideas, as well as leaving you feeling like it ends too soon because you’re dying to know what happens next.

I love the idea of a fur-clad New Age guru lurking on a lonely planet, waiting to greet visitors with a theatrical slow clap an d promising attainment of the “next level beyond human” via a looped VHS tape (some Heaven’s Gate vibes there) . Also, what’s in that box? Is it... an outer-space version of the Pulp Fiction briefcase?

