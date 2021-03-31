In space, nobody can hear you be a complete buffoon—unless you’re speaking to them directly about how, exactly, you painted the wrong number on the side of your own ship.
That’s what happens in Floaters, a short sci-fi comedy from Karl Poyzer and Joseph Roberts. Posted on Dust, Floaters features the very droll voices of Rachel Stubbings, Daniel Hoffmann-Gill, and Jake Yapp, and manages to build a complete story in four minutes without ever going inside either spaceship.
Next time, double-check your work, lest some huge ship with a very annoyed captain come after you for all those misdirected “parking violations and airspace infringements”!
DISCUSSION
Honestly, this was one of the better shorts I’ve seen here. Loved this. Very cute and lovely, and just executed wonderfully by everyone.