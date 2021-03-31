“Who, us?” Screenshot : Dust

In space, nobody can hear you be a complete buffoon—unless you’re speaking to them directly about how, exactly, you painted the wrong number on the side of your own ship.

That’s what happens in Floaters, a short sci-fi comedy f rom Karl Poyzer and Joseph Roberts. P osted on Dust, Floaters features the very droll voices of Rachel Stubbings, Daniel Hoffmann-Gill, and Jake Yapp, and manages to build a complete story in four minutes without ever going inside either spaceship.

Next time, double-check your work, lest some huge ship with a very annoyed captain come after you for all those misdirected “parking violations and airspace infringements”!

