Image: Orion Pictures

Last year, we got news that Neil Blomkamp, possibly as penance from the universe for not getting to make that Alien movie he was really hype for, was working on RoboCop Returns, a direct followup to the original 1987 film. Now, we’ve got an update that confirms that the movie, while moving slowly, is definitely still moving.

Taking to the new home of casual movie updates, Twitter, Blomkamp confirms that the sequel work is ongoing, saying, “Script is being written. Going well! Imagine watching Verhoeven do a follow up film.”

Advertisement

Besides providing us with confirmation that, yeah, it’s still happening, this also gives us some insight into the creative ambitions of the movie’s team, which seemingly leans hard into an emulation of Verhoeven’s style and preoccupations.



Advertisement

The movie, last we heard, was being rewritten by Justin Rhodes (Terminator: Dark Fate), based on a script by Ed Neumier and Michael Miner, writers of the original film who put together a sequel script that never got used in the ‘80s.



Advertisement

No word yet on when RoboCop Returns is coming, but, yes, they’re still making progress. Slow as it may be. Don’t rush RoboCop. He’ll come in, guns blazing, when he’s good and ready.



For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.