Count Olaf is still at it—but in 2019, the unfortunate events will come to an end.
Netflix just released a cheeky little video to announce that the third, and final, season of A Series of Unfortunate Events will premiere on January 1, 2019. Check it out.
Though the video doesn’t have any new footage beyond its framing narration, a Netflix press release teases this about the third season: “After foiling [Olaf’s] many dastardly plans and disguises, the [Baudelaire orphans] might finally discover the truth about their parents’ mysterious death, while unraveling the layers of a clandestine organization, and revealing the secrets of the coveted, missing sugar bowl.”
That’s music to the ears of Lemony Snicket fans who have been with the show since its inception.